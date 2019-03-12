Remove flexes with pictures of CM, PM: Political parties in Kolkata

A day after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect soon after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced, political parties here Monday demanded that flexes, hoardings and wall posters bearing the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be removed from the city.

Sources said that during the all-party meeting conducted by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal Ariz Aftab Monday, BJP leader Jay Prakash Mazumdar urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that posters bearing picture of Mamata are removed soon.

“One can find CM’s photo everywhere. From hoardings to advertisements, the state is flooded with her pictures which clearly violates the model code of conduct. The CEO must send notice to the TMC and ask them why it hasn’t been removed till date. We have also asked the CEO to ensure that police officials serving at one place for more than three years are removed. It is being noticed that officials are transferred from one police station to another within the same Commissionerate as an eyewash. We requested them to ensure such police personnel are removed from the districts,” said Mazumdar.

After the BJP demanded removal of Banerjee’s cut-outs from the public places, CPM Central Committee member Rabin Deb questioned the saffron party for not following the model code of conduct on the lines of TMC.

“BJP and TMC are on a cut-out competition. All streets are full of Chief Minister’s pictures and petrol pumps are full of Prime Minister’s. We have raised the issue with the CEO and requested him to ensure that both the parties remove the posters,” Deb said.

When Mazumdar was asked about the cut-outs of the Prime Minister, he said, “If it violates the model code of conduct, these will be removed.”

Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty, who represented his party in the all-party meeting, said, “Both the parties should remove the cut-outs of and the CEO must ensure it’s done.

TMC national secretary Subrata Bakshi and secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who attended the meeting, reiterated their concerns over holding a stretched poll during the Ramzan month.

“They (EC) didn’t consider the rituals of people of Bengal while finalising the election dates. We questioned them on the schedule,” said Chatterjee. TMC also requested the CEO to ensure that VVPAT are tallied with EVM results on the counting day before announcing the poll results.

“We requested the EC to ensure that all VVPATs are tallied with EVM results,” Chatterjee added. He, however, didn’t respond when asked about the Opposition’s demand to remove cut-outs of Mamata.

Aftab, on the other hand, said that EVM count will be tallied with paper trail for one polling station in each assembly segment.