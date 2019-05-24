Rejected in Lok Sabha, AIADMK wins 9 of 22 in state polls

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is set to complete its five-year tenure, as the selective voting pattern ensured that the party won nine of 22 Assembly seats that went to the bypolls. Such was the voting pattern that many constituencies that voted for AIADMK in the bypolls rejected the party in Lok Sabha polls, where the ruling party won a solitary seat against the DMK alliance’s 37.

For instance, while AIADMK’s alliance partner PMK’s high-profile candidate Anbumani Ramadoss was defeated by over 50,000 votes in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, AIADMK won Harur and Pappireddipatti Assembly seats, in Dharmapuri, with big margins.

Similarly, in Ramanathapuram, where DMK ally IUML defeated the BJP Lok Sabha candidate by a margin of over 1 lakh votes, Paramakudi Assembly segment voted in the AIADMK candidate with a margin of nearly 10,000 votes. The DMK candidate won Dindigul Lok Sabha seat by over 5 lakh votes, while AIADMK sealed Nilakottai Assembly seat there by over 20,000 votes.

In Thoothukudi, where DMK’s Kanimozhi got over 5.63 lakh votes, Vilathikulam Assembly constituency elected AIADMK with a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.

The selective voting also favoured DMK at Theni, the only Lok Sabha seat in the state the AIADMK won – the opposition party won Periyakulam Assembly seat in Theni.