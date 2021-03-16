Reject Mamata’s nomination for hiding cases, Suvendu tells EC

BJP candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission demanding rejection of the nomination of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the constituency for not declaring six criminal cases against her.

In his letter to the EC, the former state minister and Banerjee’s protege claimed that she had suppressed information about five cases filed against her in Assam and another by the CBI in West Bengal. He mentioned the case numbers in his complaint but did not elaborate on the offences allegedly committed by Banerjee.

“In her affidavit, she did not mention six cases which are pending against her. One is a CBI case and five others are lodged in Assam. I have appealed to the EC to reject her nomination for suppressing facts. I hope they will take the necessary action. I will wait and see what action they take. The action must be as per the law,” Adhikari told reporters. However, CBI sources said the case mentioned by Adhikari refers to a namesake of the chief minister from Asansol.

The Additional CEO West Bengal, Sanjay Basu said, “When an affidavit is submitted with nomination papers, there is a provision to file a counter affidavit. We will upload both on our website. Now we are awaiting a report from the returning officer.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP was accusing Bannerjee without “verifying facts”.