Refrain in Azamgarh: Why stoke ‘terror tag’ at poll times?

It is only 15 km between the villages of Sanjarpur and Bakshpur-Mijwan in UP’s Azamgarh district. This small stretch, however, has got an entire community caught between ignominy and pride.

Sanjarpur is home to five alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were either killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi or arrested thereafter. Bakshpur-Mijwan is the native place of renowned poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the district was once synonymous with terror but that terror tag has been removed since the BJP came to power in 2014. “You should remember how these people played with the prestige of Azamgarh,” Modi said. “Whenever there was a terror attack, agencies used to reach Azamgarh during their investigation. Why did this happen?”

Muslims in the region are unhappy with politicians stoking the “terror tag” every time Azamgarh goes to the polls. They said it has completely drowned out the fact that Azamgarh also produced an intellectual and poet of Kaifi Azmi’s calibre.

Fazal Qarim, who runs a hardware store in Sanjarpur, said: “If the boys are guilty, conduct a trial and hang them. Who cares? My point is, don’t demonise everyone. What’s the point of talking about that (Batla House) incident every time elections come? Isn’t there anything else that people of Azamgarh are concerned about?”

Although in Azamgarh district, both Sanjarpur and Bakshpur-Mijwan are part of adjacent Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Imtiaz Ahmed, a farmer from Sanjarpur, pointed at the newly built road leading to the village and said, “It has broken down within a year. So many farmers are suffering due to low prices of produce and delayed payments from sugar mills. But no one is talking about these real issues.”

Mohammed Naziruddin added, “They (BJP) are blaming others for maligning Azamgarh but have themselves given ticket to a terror accused (Pragya Thakur) in Bhopal. So aren’t they maligning Bhopal? To be honest, the administration in the present regime is not that bad, but the kind of atmosphere being created for votes is regrettable.”

Sanjarpur is a big village with close to 8,000 residents, predominantly Muslims. “These four-five boys (alleged IM terrorists) do not represent Sanjarpur, let alone whole of Azamgarh,” Fazal Qarim said. “Why isn’t anyone talking about how the business is still reeling under the effects of demonetisation? I have still not recovered. My complaint is not just with the BJP – even Akhilesh Yadav is not talking about real issues,”.

Akhilesh, the SP chief, is the SP-BSP-RLD alliance’s candidate from Azamgarh, where the BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Yadav ‘Nirahua’. In Lalganj, BJP’s sitting MP Neelam Sonkar faces the alliance’s Sangeeta Azaad and Congress’s Pankaj Sonkar.

At Bakshpur-Mijwan, Kaifi Azmi’s home ‘Fateh Manzil’ saw a congregation of villagers from all faiths on Friday morning to pay homage to the poet on his death anniversary.

“We had organised a small function for people to pay their respect to Kaifi-sahib. He is highly respected here. The Azmis have also done a lot for the village,” said Gopal, Fateh Manzil’s caretaker.

Bilal Ahmed, a youth from the village, pointed out that much before the Batla House encounter, Kaifi Azmi had made Azamgarh famous. “Shouldn’t politicians talk about him when referring to Azamgarh? Thanks to him and his daughter, (actor) Shabana Azmi, Mulayam Yadav and Akhliesh Yadav would regularly come to the village. They also carried out much development work here.”

Jairam Prajapati, whose nephew Ram Milan is the village pradhan, agreed. “Thanks to Kaifi-sahab, Mijwan today has a college, a computer training centre and all pucca roads. This year we even won Swachh Bharat Award and Mijwan was declared open defecation-free. He (Azmi) always promoted education and encouraged people to achieve bigger things – he went the extra mile to promote communal harmony, organising Ramlila in the village, which still continues.”

The village has two parts, Mijwan and Bakshpur. Azmi lived, and died, in Mijwan in his later years.

Asked about voting preferences in the village, Prajapati said his loyalties lie with the SP as a mark of gratitude.

Bilal Ahmed only quoted Kaifi Azmi: “Itne baazu itne sar, gin le dushman dhyan se; haarega wo har baazi jab, khelein hum jee jaan se (There are so many arms and heads, count them carefully, Enemy; he will lose every battle if we play our hearts out).”