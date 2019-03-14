Refers To Water Supply, Sewer Issues: Delhi CM’s letters to drive home poll campaign

Individual letters are emerging as a key campaign tool for the Aam Aadmi Party, with people getting written communication from the chief minister’s office at their homes to highlight the work done by the Delhi government over the last four years.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that parents of all children studying in Delhi government schools were receiving personalised letters from the CMO, distributed through the heads of each school.

While the content of these lakhs of letters was identical, the name of the child and the parent was customised, and each had Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s signature.

While the current batch of letters, delivered via speed post, talk of water supply and sewer issues in the city, last month’s letters enquired about the well-being of the children and sought to tell parents about the work the AAP government had done in the field of education — including construction of new classrooms, teacher training and the happiness curriculum.

Letters reaching homes now claim that by laying down pipelines in over 400 colonies, the AAP government has done more work in four years than previous governments had in 20-25 years.

“I am working hard day and night for 24 hours. My opponents are trying everything possible to to stop my work,” the letters state, adding that the government has made a “very big plan” to extend water and sewer facilities to every home within the next few years.

The letter goes on to explain the plan of diverting floodwaters of the Yamuna to pits for storage.

“If this plan is successful, I will be able to deliver water to your homes for 24 hours. Give us your blessings and good wishes that we may be successful in our mission. Jai Hind!” the letter ends.

Around three weeks ago, some residents had received another personalised letter from the Chief Minister’s residence, also signed by him, appealing for votes for the AAP in Lok Sabha elections.

The letter begins with the same refrain of the AAP having done more work than previous governments combined, and goes on to state that the BJP-led central government has “created obstacles in every work”.

“Last time, you gave us 67 out of 70 seats in Delhi and made us strong, but in Lok Sabha elections, you made all seven MPs from BJP. These seven have not done even one piece of work in five years. They have only placed hurdles in the work of your Delhi government… If all seven MPs will also be from Aam Aadmi Party, together we’ll work for Delhi’s development. However, if once again you make MPs from BJP, then like before they will again fight with your government for the next five years,” it stated.