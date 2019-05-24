Record victory for Girish Bapat in Pune

Girish Bapat of BJP registered a massive victory in Pune Lok Sabha seat, as the two principal political alliances in the state split the honours in the four constituencies of Pune district. While the BJP, Sena and NCP managed to retain Pune, Maval and Baramati seats, respectively, the NCP pulled off an upset win in Shirur, earlier held by Sena.

State minister Girish Bapat won by the highest-ever margin for the Pune seat, defeating Congress candidate Mohan Joshi by over 3.24 lakh votes. Interestingly, Bapat was named the BJP candidate only at the last minute, after the party decided to replace its sitting candidate Anil Shirole, who too had won with a big margin in the 2014 elections..

One of the most-watched seats in Maharashtra, Baramati, didn’t spring any surprises, with NCP leader Supriya Sule defeating BJP candidate Kanchan Kul by over 1.5 lakh votes.

In Maval, the Shiv Sena was able to retain its seat as sitting MP Shrirang Barne defeated NCP candidate Parth Pawar by more than two lakh votes. Parth is the first member of the Pawar family to lose an election.

The entire NCP leadership and Pawar family had campaigned for the new entrant of Pawar family.

It was only the electorate of Shirur which switched political loyalties, with three-term Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil defeated by NCP candidate and popular film actor Amol Kolhe.