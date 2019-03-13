Reconsider decision: Grandnephew to Sharad Pawar

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar declared that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections, his grandnephew Rohit Pawar on Tuesday appealed to him to reconsider his decision.

Rohit has been active in district politics and is a member of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

In a Facebook post, Rohit said: “The journey of the NCP chief, which started in the company of veteran leader Yashwantrao Chavan, has been tirelessly going on for 52 years… without the politics of caste or religion. It’s because of this that his politics is not due to any ‘wave’, but he has reached the common man… and I am proud to say that on the birth anniversary of Yashwantrao Chavan.”

Rohit added that as a party worker, “every decision of saheb (Sharad Pawar) would be respected… but there is love beyond respect… I and other party workers like me, who have love for you, also believe that you should reconsider your decision.”

Rohit also took aim at those making statements against the NCP chief. “Those who come to power in a ‘wave’ should not make any statements against the NCP chief. If you continue to make such statements, then you will experience defeat before the election results,” he said.

When contacted, Rohit said, “I had written the post in the capacity of an NCP worker. Out of love and respect for Pawarsaheb, countless party workers like me want him to reconsider his decision.”

Rohit, meanwhile, denied that there were “differences” within the family over his cousin Parth’s candidature from Maval. “His (Parth’s) name has been taken after following a detailed process. Party’s surveys have shown him as the most acceptable candidate among partymen in Maval, and the most suitable one to contest the seat.”

In Mumbai, when questioned on Parth’s move to contest from Maval, and Rohit’s appeal that Pawar should reconsider his decision not to contest, the NCP chief told mediapersons: “My grandsons have the right to throw tantrums before me.”