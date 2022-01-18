Rebellion in Sultanpur Lodhi: Rana Gurjeet’s son says will contest against Cong candidate; minister says it is ‘the right decision’

On a day Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh batted for Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face saying questioning his continuation as the CM after party comes back to power can be suicidal, his own son announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the Sultantpur Lodhi assembly seat in Kapurthala district. Rana Gurjeet, the Punjab Technical Education Minister, has supported his son’s decision.

Rana Inder Partap Singh made the announcement after the Congress, in its first list of 86 candidates for the Punjab polls, gave the ticket to sitting MLA Navtej Singh Cheema from the Sultanpur Lodhi constituency.

Sultanpur Lodhi seats is adjacent to Kapurthala assembly constituency, which is represented by Rana Gurjit Singh, a two time MLA.

“I will be contesting as an independent from Sultanpur Lodhi,” Rana Inder Partap said, adding he had applied for the party ticket but the Congress gave it to Navtej Cheema.

The minister’s son that he has been working in the area for the past 2-3 months and when he meets the people at the ground, pictures of highhandedness, repression, prevailing corruption and drug problems come up. He said that people were fed up with the sitting MLA.

He claimed that the block samiti members, the Zila Parishad chairman and the sarpanches of the area have extended support to him and asked him to contest from the Sultanpur Lodhi assembly seat.

He claimed the security deposit of Cheema would be forfeited in the polls. “There has been corruption in this assembly constituency. Cases have been registered against Congress workers including women,” he alleged.

He further alleged that the development funds came for this constituency in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. “But a major part of these funds were misappropriated and people of this constituency were upset over it,” he alleged.

Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, in an interview, meanwhile said it was his son’s “own decision because he visited the constituency and found out what wrong things are happening there”. He claimed that his son will win the seat. He also said that while contesting against Congress candidate was not good, but when “he sees from the winnability factor, then it is the right decision” of his son.

Meanwhile, Navtej Cheema said that all the party supporters were with him and Rana Inder Pratap’s move will damage the party vote bank. He also said that all the allegations against him are baseless and Rana Inder Pratap is behaving arrogantly. “This is the place of Guru Nanak Dev ji, where everyone’s pride is demolished,” he said, adding that he has full faith his works and will win the seat.

Congress has been winning this seat since 2012. The Kapurthala seat has been with the Rana family since 2002.