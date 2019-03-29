Rebellion brews in Lalu family: Tej Pratap Yadav quits as RJD student wing patron

At a time when the RJD faces a crucial election, rebellion is brewing within the family of party chief Lalu Prasad. Former Bihar health minister and Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday resigned as the patron of Chhatra RJD, the party’s student wing.

Tej Pratap is reportedly upset at the party leadership not paying heed to his demand of tickets for two of his “nominees”. He was scheduled to hold a press meet on Thursday but had to cancel it, reportedly after RJD’s top leadership asked him not to talk to reporters when the Grand Alliance was at a crucial stage. Follow more election news here.

Soon after cancelling the press meet, he tweeted, “I am resigning as patron of Chhatra RJD. Naive are people who think that I am naive. Kaun kitne paani mein hai sabki khabar hai mujhe (I have knowledge of what everyone is worth)”. Sources said Tej Pratap considered his position as patron of the party’s student wing as “inconsequential and placebo”.

RJD sources said Tej Pratap has been demanding tickets for Jehanabad and Sheohar seats for his nominees Chandra Prakash Singh and Amlesh Singh, respectively. “Right now, all our seats are not decided. Candidates are selected through a process. If Tej Pratap has some good recommendations, they can come through the process,” said an RJD leader.

छात्र राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के संरक्षक के पद से मैं इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ।

नादान हैं वो लोग जो मुझे नादान समझते हैं।

कौन कितना पानी में है सबकी है खबर मुझे। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) March 28, 2019

Earlier, Tej Pratap openly said his eldest sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti should contest from Pataliputra instead of Maner MLA Bhai Birendra, who still hopes to get a ticket from the seat.

Tej Pratap is also reportedly upset at the party not including Misa in its list of 40 star campaigners even though he is on the list. “There is a subtle war over power brewing in the family. While Misa has not gone public with her displeasure, Tej very much seems to be on her side,” said an RJD insider.

Tej Pratap, who stayed away from politics for over a month after filing a divorce petition, started reasserting his position by holding janta darbar in the party office. But several leaders close to Lalu’s younger son and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, stayed away from Tej’s political engagements.