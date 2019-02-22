Ready to join any ‘anti-BJP front’: Hardik Patel

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday held a press meet with Patidar leader Hardik Patel at the SP office in Lucknow and slammed the BJP governments at the state and the Centre.

Akhilesh praised Hardik and said he has struggled and has found a way to say what he feels. Hardik said, “I hope UP plays a significant role in the Lok Sabha polls this time, like it did in 2019 when a person from Gujarat got to run the country after winning in UP.”

Asked if he would campaign for the SP-BSP alliance, he said, “I am willing to join any anti-BJP front. Anyone who unites to fight against the BJP and save the Constitution, I will support them. If I am on a platform with the SP or BSP, I am their friend.”

Asked if he will contest Lok Sabha polls, Hardik said he will contest to “save the Constitution”. He, however, did not clarify where he will contest from.