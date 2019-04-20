Ready to face Assembly polls anytime, says Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth said his party will contest the next Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, adding that he is ready to face elections whenever they are held.

Speaking a day after Lok Sabha polls in the state, Rajinikanth said, “Whenever the assembly polls come, I will face it.” When asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reelected to power, he said: “We will know that on May 23.”

The actor in March 2018 had declared that the vacuum left by the death of two veteran leaders – AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa and DMK’s M Karunanidhi – was a reason for his decision to enter politics.

By repeating his statement on Friday, Rajinikanth has made it clear that there will be an yet another player in the Assembly elections.