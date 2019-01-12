Ready for Assembly polls in J-K: Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday said the state administration was ready for assembly elections and a call regarding this should be taken by the Election Commission and New Delhi. “Whenever they (EC) tell us, we are ready for elections (to the Assembly),” he told reporters here.

Advertising

Malik’s statement comes on the first day of a two-day meet of the Election Commission (EC) and Chief Electoral Officers of all the states to review preparedness for the upcoming general elections.

In November last year, the EC had said that fresh elections to the state Assembly would be held within six months.

Officials in state EC also told The Indian Express that they were prepared for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. They said the summary revision of electoral rolls was done and that the final rolls would be published on January 22.

A senior official said conducting Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously would lessen the financial strain on the public exchequer, while the administration would not have to induct additional Central forces and poll staff separately.

For Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the state requires nearly 11,000 polling stations each time.

Advertising

“This means, we need 11,000 EVMs, including control and ballot units, apart from VVPATs. As control units at polling stations can remain the same in case Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held simultaneously, what the poll staff will require are separate ballot units to enable the electorate to cast separate votes,” the official said.