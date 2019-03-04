Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba joins BJP

CRICKETER RAVINDRA Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba Jadeja, on Sunday joined the BJP in Jamnagar. She was welcomed to the party fold by Gujarat Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and Jamnagar MP Poonam Maadam.

Advertising

This comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jamnagar.

“She is a known face in Jamnagar and Gujarat. Her entry gives the BJP one more recognisable face, and it will help the party in the Lok Sabha elections,” Hasmukh Hindocha, president of Jamnagar city unit of the BJP, said.

Five months ago, Rivaba Jadeja was appointed chief of women’s wing of Karni Sena, a Kashtriya community outfit that had protested the release of Hindi movie Padmavaat. Last year, she was involved in a fracas with a police constable in Jamnagar after her car had hit his motorbike. She had accused the policeman of assaulting her.

Rivaba, who got married to Ravindra Jadeja in 2016 and has a daughter, spends her time between Rajkot, where the Jadejas run a restaurant, and Jamnagar.

Advertising

Ravindra is a member of India’s ODI squad for the ongoing series against Australia.