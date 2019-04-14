Wife with BJP, now Ravindra Jadeja’s sister and father join Congress

A month after cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Solanki joined the BJP, his father and elder sister too took the political plunge on Sunday, albeit with the Congress.

The cricketer’s father Anirudhsinh Jadeja and Naynaba joined the Congress at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district in the presence of party leader and Patidar quota spearhead Hardik Patel. The Congress candidate for Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mulu Kandoriya, was also present.

While joining the Congress fold, Naynaba Jadeja said the BJP was not keeping the promises it made for farmers, women and youth.

On March 3, Rivaba Solanki joined the BJP on the eve of Modi’s visit to Jamnagar, the city Jadeja hails from. The move came five months after she was appointed the chief of women’s wing of Karni Sena, a right-wing organisation of Kashtriya community that had protested the release of Hindi movie Padmavaat.

Rivaba, who got married to Ravindra Jadeja in 2016 and has a daughter, spends her time between Rajkot, where the Jadejas run a restaurant, and Jamnagar.

On reasons behind joining the saffron camp, Rivaba had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a source of inspiration for her and praised his handling of national security.

“His personality, his identity, the way he has led the nation, his vision for the country and the identity of Hindustan he has carved out in the world, it is a matter of pride for every citizen,” she told The Indian Express.

“PM carried out the surgical strikes. Secondly, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned to India within hours. It was the first time in history that a prisoner of war was released so soon,” she had said.

(With PTI inputs)