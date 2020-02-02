Prasad softens stand: Govt ready to talk to protesters in Shaheen Bagh

“It’s ok you are protesting against the law. But some of you say that the discussions will be there only if CAA is withdrawn. How can it be? For discussion, there has to be a structured request,” Prasad said. “It’s ok you are protesting against the law. But some of you say that the discussions will be there only if CAA is withdrawn. How can it be? For discussion, there has to be a structured request,” Prasad said.

For the first time since protests against the new citizenship law erupted across the country in December, the BJP-led central government gave a conciliatory signal, with senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying the government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh.

“Government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh but then it should be in a structured form, and the Narendra Modi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all the doubts they have against CAA,” Prasad tweeted on Saturday morning.

While taking part in a show on India TV on Wednesday, Prasad, however, indicated there cannot be any conditions for the talk. “It’s ok you are protesting against the law. But some of you say that the discussions will be there only if CAA is withdrawn. How can it be? For discussion, there has to be a structured request,” he said.

Shaheen Bagh has become the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The remarks from Prasad, a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government, came a day after smaller allies, such as SAD, LJP and JD(U), expressed their displeasure over the ruling party’s stance on new citizenship laws. Sources have said that alliance leaders who attended an NDA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Friday cautioned the government against moves that could create “suspicion and fear” among Muslims. Prime Minister Modi told his coalition partners that Muslims have the same rights as any other community.

The government, sources in the party said, was also under pressure from the international community, which has criticised the new citizenship laws and the proposed NRC, against which there have been protests across the country.

While the BJP has insisted that there will not be any review of the CAA, its leaders gave mixed signals about the NRC. Modi had in his December 22 speech in Delhi said the NRC exercise was not even discussed in the government, and President Ram Nath Kovind, who had mentioned about the NRC in his June address to Parliament, omitted any reference to it in his address on Friday.

This is the first time any senior minister or party leader has indicated the government’s willingness to engage in any conversation with the protesters in Shaheen Bagh. However, BJP sources downplayed the remark saying the minister was responding to a question at a television show.

Protesters in Shaheen Bagh, mainly women, have been sitting on a protest there for over 45 days. In Delhi, which is going to polls on February 8, the Shaheen Bagh protest has become a flashpoint between the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the former putting the onus of removing traffic troubles because of the protest on the BJP.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App