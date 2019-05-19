In every seat it’s Modiji fighting: Ravi Kishan

What role will your being a Brahmin play in Gorakhpur?

I don’t think it (caste being a factor) is true. All the voters here are for Pujya Maharaj-ji (Yogi Adityanath)… all castes here vote for the BJP. Also, ‘Ravi Kishan’ carries an image of its own, I don’t have the stamp of being a Brahmin. I have played different castes… I am of every caste.

However, your posters spell out your name as ‘Ravi Kishan Shukla’.

I did not use (my surname) earlier as I was not getting work in the film industry (due to it). People used to call me bhaiya, think of me as low-grade, there was so much hatred for North Indians then. Now things have changed, just like these will change here after the elections.

Brahmins, Thakurs, Nishads and Muslims in Gorakhpur have never voted together for one candidate.

I am meeting everyone and they are all giving their support. Also, this time the Modi factor is going to work. He has given people toilets, electricity, gas cylinders… Every class and caste has benefited, and they are surprised by this… I will also add that in every seat Modiji is fighting himself. The Opposition will be wiped out

So are you asking for votes in the name of Modi, Yogi, or Ravi Kishan?

I am asking for votes in the name of Modiji. I want him as the Prime Minister. Every single vote should go to him. My country needs a strong government.