‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ is most watched political campaign song on YouTube

‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan‘ has become the most watched political campaign song on YouTube, less than a month after its official launch.

The official campaign song of the YSR Congress Party has over 6 million views and counting, after it was uploaded onto the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) YouTube Channel on March 8.

‘Ravali Jagan, Kavali Jagan’ (we will bring Jagan, we need Jagan) is a poll campaign slogan coined by the IPAC in 2018. Under the banner, the party cadre had previously run a month-long outreach programme to highlight its poll promises.

In the sleekly edited video, shots of Jagan interacting with people from across communities during his 3,648-km Praja Sankalpa Yatra make up for most of the 4.44-minute song. It is largely a critique of the incumbent Telugu Desam Party government led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Lyrics of the song highlight the plight of the pensioners, backward classes burdened with loans and unemployed youth.

The party, during the launch, said it intends to ensure that the song reaches the people across the state at the grass-root level. The song is also available for download on Gaana, a music streaming site.

The extent of the video’s reach is surprising considering that IPAC only has 18 thousand YouTube subscribers and less than a million followers on Facebook and Twitter combined.

In comparison, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s campaign song has slightly over 1 million views despite his party YouTube channel having close to seven hundred thousand subscribers. The song ‘Pada Pada’ was launched five months ago.

Outside Andhra Pradesh, the BJP’s “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign video which was uploaded on its official channel on March 15 has nearly 1 million views so far.