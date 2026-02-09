Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ratnagiri District Council Election Result Ward-wise, Party-wise

A total of 55 Zilla Parishad wards are up for election in Ratnagiri. Alongside this, the district has 9 Panchayat Samitis, comprising 110 Panchayat Samiti wards in total. Voters across rural and semi-urban areas participated to elect their representatives to these local bodies.
Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad Election Results 2017
In the previous 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, a total of 55 seats were contested in the Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad. The Shiv Sena emerged as the single-largest party by winning 39 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party secured 16 seats.
The posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President in Ratnagiri will be decided after the declaration of results. These leadership positions are elected from among the winning Zilla Parishad members and play a crucial role in district-level administration and policy execution.
In the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections, the Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad was led by Sneha Sawant of Shiv Sena (SHS), who served as the President of the district body. The position of Vice President was held by Vijay Kherade, representing Shiv Sena (SHS)
Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad Election 2017: Ward-wise Winners List
The table below shows the ward-wise results of the 2017 Zilla Parishad elections in Ratnagiri. It includes the name of the winning candidate, their party affiliation, the number of votes secured, and the corresponding ward number for each Zilla Parishad ward. These results reflect the final outcome of the 2017 polls and determined the overall party strength in the Ratnagiri Zilla Parishad during that term.
According to the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, elections are being conducted this year for only 12 District Councils out of Maharashtra’s 34 District Councils, along with a total of 125 Panchayat Samitis. In these elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party—was seen contesting together in some areas and against each other in others. A similar situation was observed among the opposition parties as well.
