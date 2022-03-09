Rath (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rath (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rath (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manisha. The Rath (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rath Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rath (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrawati Verma SP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Singh Gautam Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 1,06,50,232 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Verma INC 3 10th Pass 40 Rs 6,24,44,400 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,31,95,276 ~ 2 Crore+ Manisha BJP 3 Post Graduate 40 Rs 22,94,432 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Matadeen Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,60,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prasanna Bhushan BSP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 1,93,12,151 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,10,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ Preeti Kannojeya IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 25,25,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rath Sc candidate of from Manisha Uttar Pradesh. Rath (sc) Election Result 2017

rath (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manisha BJP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 6,33,593 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajit Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 25,30,600 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Ahirwar BSP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 4,27,59,021 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Devi Singh Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 52,72,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gangotri IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 19,35,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gayadeen INC 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 62,60,771 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chandra Verma Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 26,45,336 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rath Sc candidate of from Gayadeen Uttar Pradesh. Rath (sc) Election Result 2012

rath (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gayadeen INC 0 Not Given 53 Rs 6,76,790 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abmesh Kumari SP 0 Others 36 Rs 75,06,187 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 7,62,899 ~ 7 Lacs+ Anil Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 89,67,287 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 15,32,694 ~ 15 Lacs+ Balwan Singh IND 0 Literate 29 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Birbal Singh PECP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 9,62,378 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhanpat Prasad RVLP 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Guman Singh Anuragi (kori) JKP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 38,27,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,06,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Hari Babu RLM 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,25,700 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwardas Paswan IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ku. Gayatri Kori RPI(A) 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 5,60,396 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manorama Baruwa IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 31,10,194 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mool Chandra IND 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 2,11,366 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna Lal Bharati NLP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 14,32,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Shrivas IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 53,506 ~ 53 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsahay BSP 0 Literate 58 Rs 60,75,795 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal Avinashi LJP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 8,12,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Swarnima Singh BC 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 9,04,743 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

