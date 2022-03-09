Rasulabad (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rasulabad (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rasulabad (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Nirmala Sankhwar. The Rasulabad (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rasulabad Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rasulabad (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) B.D. Kamalvanshi IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,55,08,606 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar SP 5 Post Graduate 56 Rs 11,10,14,656 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,66,45,210 ~ 1 Crore+ Manorama INC 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 5,74,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 8,42,296 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 57 Rs 40,15,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Poonam Sankhwar BJP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,58,83,431 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rakesh Babu Voters Party International 0 Graduate 59 Rs 12,60,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sajeevan IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sumer IND 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,45,30,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santoshi Lal Kamal IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,86,43,432 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sima Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 60,54,794 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rasulabad Sc candidate of from Nirmala Sankhwar Uttar Pradesh. Rasulabad (sc) Election Result 2017

rasulabad (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nirmala Sankhwar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 3,20,77,287 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Arun Kumari Kori SP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,03,94,475 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,57,636 ~ 11 Lacs+ Avdhesh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 50 Rs 11,72,252 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Baburam Katheriya IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 15,90,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Munnilal Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 18,80,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Sankhavar BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 2,47,93,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,06,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Usha Devi Voters Party International 0 Literate 54 Rs 8,16,719 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rasulabad Sc candidate of from Shiv Kumar Beria Uttar Pradesh. Rasulabad (sc) Election Result 2012

rasulabad (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shiv Kumar Beria SP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 2,21,24,514 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,28,881 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kamal Rani BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 64,86,528 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala Sankhwar BSP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,46,64,384 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,55,354 ~ 7 Lacs+ Om Prakash INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 25,10,280 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 1,76,407 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shiv Sagar RLM 1 Graduate 59 Rs 87,50,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Devi IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 3,99,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

