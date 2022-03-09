Rasara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rasara (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rasara Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Uma Shankar Singh. The Rasara seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rasara ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rasara Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok IND 0 Literate 59 Rs 10,18,253 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babban BJP 1 12th Pass 67 Rs 86,81,073 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandan Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 37 Rs 59,34,600 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 20,40,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mahendra Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 28,96,469 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Alias Omlata Raj INC 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 16,99,949 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ashish Ram IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Pandey IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 27,378 ~ 27 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Umashankar Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 54,05,04,522 ~ 54 Crore+ / Rs 13,02,35,095 ~ 13 Crore+

Assembly election 2017 won by Rasara candidate of from Uma Shankar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Rasara Election Result 2017

rasara Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Uma Shankar Singh BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 40,19,86,172 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 82,41,877 ~ 82 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 15,09,408 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arun Kumar Singh Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 7,13,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 4,359 ~ 4 Thou+ Bandhu Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola IND 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Literate 40 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Iqbal BJP 5 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 3,95,46,150 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,09,183 ~ 1 Crore+ Ram Janam NCP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 83,90,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramashry IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 12,25,005 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanatan SP 0 Others 58 Rs 2,18,26,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,12,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Sunil Rashtriya Jantantrik Bharat Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 5,95,828 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rasara candidate of from Umashanker Uttar Pradesh. Rasara Election Result 2012

rasara Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Umashanker BSP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 20,75,63,588 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 2,14,76,603 ~ 2 Crore+ Amarnath RJPK 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 7,22,540 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar SUCI 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 2,15,749 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,08,215 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arun Kumar IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,500 ~ 2 Thou+ Babban INC 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,15,59,142 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,67,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Devendra JKP 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 1,38,250 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Rakesh Singh RLM 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 47,16,374 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ghoora IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 7,69,301 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghoora Ram IND 2 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,17,62,772 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,64,447 ~ 12 Lacs+ Indravati IND 0 Graduate Professional 0 Rs 19,35,394 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirbhay IND 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 3,72,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 46,600 ~ 46 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Iqbal BJP 3 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 1,40,87,453 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,28,108 ~ 37 Lacs+ Sanatan SP 0 Others 49 Rs 1,27,67,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 31,12,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Santosh Singh IND 0 Not Given 36 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash CPI 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 28,14,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Satyanarayan ASP 0 Not Given 46 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shabbeer PECP 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 4,20,18,203 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh BSD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 7,18,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 28,152 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Susheel JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Taramani Alias Taramati SBSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,49,34,270 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rasara Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rasara Assembly is also given here..