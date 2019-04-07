Rao Inderjit Singh is BJP’s Gurgaon pick

Less than a week after incumbent MP from Gurgaon, Rao Inderjit Singh, expressed his willingness to fight the Lok Sabha polls from the city, he was Saturday announced as the candidate from the constituency in Haryana.

Advertising

The announcement came during the release of the list of BJP candidates for eight of 10 Haryana Lok Sabha seats. Candidates for Rohtak and Hissar have been withheld so far. The state goes to polls on May 12.

“By making me the aspirant from the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat once more, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expressed confidence in me, for which I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi, party president Amit Shah and the central leadership…,” Singh said.

“In 2014…the responsibility of development of the Lok Sabha was on me. In my five-year tenure, I have given them AIIMS in Manethi, Rewari; one rank one pension for former soldiers in Ahirwal; RERA, which is protecting people from coercive builders; electrification of the Delhi-Rewari railway line…I will go to people and give them an account of the work done in five years,” he said.