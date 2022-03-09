Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ranikhet Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Karan Mahara. The Ranikhet seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

ranikhet Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepak Kargeti IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 1,36,076 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Mahara INC 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 2,58,71,061 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 33,76,521 ~ 33 Lacs+ Manoj Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 12,80,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 46,000 ~ 46 Thou+ Nandan Singh Bisht AAP 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,08,86,340 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Nainwal BJP 0 Doctorate 50 Rs 5,70,84,260 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Sunita Rikhari SP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tula Singh Tariyal UKD 0 Not Given 64 Rs 1,16,01,980 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

ranikhet Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karan Mahara INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,42,95,961 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,72,880 ~ 11 Lacs+ Ajay Bhatt BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,37,21,213 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripal Ram BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 21,91,536 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,78,997 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pramod Nainawal IND 0 Doctorate 44 Rs 51,38,170 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 52,82,433 ~ 52 Lacs+ Pratap Singh Shahi UKD 0 Graduate 59 Rs 14,20,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

ranikhet Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Bhatt BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 31,37,910 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Karan Mahara INC 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 60,13,166 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 38,875 ~ 38 Thou+ Kishan Lal IND 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 2,77,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mahendra Singh Bisht IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 79,44,107 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 53,06,273 ~ 53 Lacs+ Pratibha Negi UKDP 0 Doctorate 31 Rs 26,40,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran Chandra Joshi SP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 9,30,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 8,42,70,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

