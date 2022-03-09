Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Raniganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Abhay Kumar Urf Dhiraj Ojha. The Raniganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

raniganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pro. Shivakant Ojha SP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 2,43,35,672 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,76,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ajmal Khan IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 29,64,355 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 11,51,329 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avadhesh Narayan Singh Avadhesh Narayan Singh IND 2 10th Pass 63 Rs 4,54,961 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 36,26,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dinesh Chandra RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Advocate IJP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 6,72,437 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Faiyaz Jama IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 14,82,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Izhar RUC 0 5th Pass 25 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakshmi Narayan Pandey "guru Jee" BJP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 1,97,28,785 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,12,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mansha Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 76,45,357 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmala RLM 0 Literate 39 Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Nisar Ahmad NCP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 24,30,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Noor Jahan VIP 0 Literate 57 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pulkit Meydhaa Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,82,25,703 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Asrey Singh Patel IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Ram Kumar Yadav AD 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 79,76,677 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Ramesh Pandey JaBhP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 6,40,290 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampal INC 3 10th Pass 44 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Bhusan SJP(R) 0 Others 36 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejbhan LJP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 12,38,700 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Raniganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.