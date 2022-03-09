scorecardresearch
Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Raniganj assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Raniganj |
Updated: March 9, 2022 7:15:56 pm
Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Raniganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Abhay Kumar Urf Dhiraj Ojha. The Raniganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Raniganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

raniganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abdul Wahid INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,22,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Abhay Kumar Alias Dhiraj Ojha BJP 3 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 4,03,03,404 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 12,39,618 ~ 12 Lacs+
Ajay Yadav BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 15,10,24,288 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 12th Pass 42 Rs 39,81,295 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anurag Mishra AAP 0 Doctorate 42 Rs 61,54,405 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 9,66,774 ~ 9 Lacs+
Brijlal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharmendra Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 6,26,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harishankar Prajapati Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 50,09,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+
Lal Bahadur IND 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 18,52,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Kumar Verma Alias Dr. R. K. Verma SP 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 7,00,83,790 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 14,84,365 ~ 14 Lacs+
Ramfer Pandey Meydhaa Party 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 50,97,643 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 81,707 ~ 81 Thou+
Sanjay Kumar Alias Sanjay Raj Patel JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 17,86,323 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Satya Prakash Atal Janshakti Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 16,83,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 7,63,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Raniganj candidate of from Abhay Kumar Urf Dhiraj Ojha Uttar Pradesh.

Raniganj Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Abhay Kumar Urf Dhiraj Ojha
BJP

raniganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhay Kumar Urf Dhiraj Ojha BJP 4 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 1,46,05,971 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,25,948 ~ 14 Lacs+
Anil Yadav Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 4,75,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anurag Kumar Bharatiya Karyasth Sena 0 Graduate 32 Rs 9,82,145 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashok Kumar IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,61,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Awadhesh Lok Dal 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 10,24,176 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dheeraj IND 0 Graduate 26 Rs 61,500 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Pandey IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 23,95,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 2 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 68,15,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parasnath Vishwakarma SUCI(C) 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 25,40,995 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prananjany IND 0 Graduate 0 Rs 9,24,900 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Asarey Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 66 Rs 5,08,900 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Shiromani RLD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 85,95,252 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 4,84,600 ~ 4 Lacs+
Shakeel Ahmad Khan BSP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 1,36,41,524 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashibhusan IND 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 16,33,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shivakant SP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,12,21,702 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 7,69,369 ~ 7 Lacs+
Shreenath Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 60,94,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 10,74,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Sushil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 17,29,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tribhuwan CPI 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 8,93,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Raniganj candidate of from Pro. Shivakant Ojha Uttar Pradesh.

Raniganj Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Pro. Shivakant Ojha
SP

raniganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Pro. Shivakant Ojha SP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 2,43,35,672 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,76,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Ajmal Khan IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 29,64,355 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 11,51,329 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Avadhesh Narayan Singh Avadhesh Narayan Singh IND 2 10th Pass 63 Rs 4,54,961 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijendra Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 36,26,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Dinesh Chandra RPI(A) 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 11,000 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Kumar Advocate IJP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 6,72,437 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Faiyaz Jama IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 14,82,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Izhar RUC 0 5th Pass 25 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lakshmi Narayan Pandey "guru Jee" BJP 2 Graduate 55 Rs 1,97,28,785 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,12,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Mansha Ahmad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 76,45,357 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nirmala RLM 0 Literate 39 Rs 32,00,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Nisar Ahmad NCP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 24,30,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Noor Jahan VIP 0 Literate 57 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Pulkit Meydhaa Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 1,82,25,703 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Asrey Singh Patel IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+
Ram Kumar Yadav AD 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 79,76,677 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+
Ramesh Pandey JaBhP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 6,40,290 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rampal INC 3 10th Pass 44 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashi Bhusan SJP(R) 0 Others 36 Rs 2,11,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tejbhan LJP 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 12,38,700 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Raniganj Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Raniganj Assembly is also given here..

