Rangia Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Rangia Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Rangia Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rangia Assembly constituency went to polls on 09 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Rangia seat include Bhabesh Kalita, Pranjit Choudhury, and from major parties like BJP, INC, and .

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Bharatiya Janta Party Bhabesh Kalita, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Bhagaban Dev Misra, Assam Jatiya Parishad Dr. Babul Sahariah and others. In the last Rangia Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party party’s Bhabesh Kalita won by a margin of 20,220 votes. The Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Bhagaban Dev Misra was the runner up securing 64,624 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 1,89,336, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Rangia seat. Rangia Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Rangia assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Rangia (Assam) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Rangia constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. rangia CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Bhabesh Kalita Rs 2,29,77,131 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 36,95,330 ~ 36 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 54 Graduate Professional Pranjit Choudhury Rs 7,15,81,671 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ Cases Age Education 0 49 Post Graduate View More Rangia Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Rangia. Story continues below this ad rangia RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Ghanashyam Kalita Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of Assam Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 01:34 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. May 4, 2026 12:52 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: BJP projected to win in Assam in exit polls Across agencies, the BJP and its allies are projected to dominate, while the Congress-led alliance trails significantly. Smaller players, including All India United Democratic Front, are expected to remain in single digits. Read full analysis here May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: How, where to check Assam election results live updates Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 will be declared on May 4. Here’s how and where to check live vote counting updates online. May 4, 2026 12:00 AM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit Poll Snapshot Axis My India: NDA 88-100 | Congress+ 24-36 Matrize: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 25-32 JVC: NDA 88-101 | Congress+ 23-33 People’s Pulse: NDA 68-72 | Congress+ 22-26 Kamakhya Analytics: NDA 85-95 | Congress+ 26-39 Poll Diary: NDA 86-101 | Congress+ 15-26 People’s Insight: NDA 88-96 | Congress+ 30-34 May 3, 2026 10:15 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Exit polls project BJP to likely retain power, Himanta govt ahead Most exit polls for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 project a clear return of the BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma, with forecasts consistently giving the NDA a comfortable majority in the 126-seat Assembly. May 3, 2026 09:00 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 3, 2026 08:01 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls. May 3, 2026 06:59 PM IST Assam Election Results 2026 Live: Full list of major parties contesting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), others, are among the key parties contesting the polls.

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