Randhawa guns for Sidhu, Jakhar over poll debacle

Knives are out in the Punjab Congress with former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Friday accusing state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu and campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar of indiscipline and holding them responsible for party’s humiliating debacle in Assembly elections. Jakhar said he was ready to take responsibility if that could save Congress.

Randhawa, who retained his seat from Dera Baba Nanak, in apparent reference to Sidhu, said, “Thoko taali ne Congress thok ditti. (Sidhu ruined the Congress’ chances) Jakhar sprinkled kerosene on fire with his remark that Congress rejected him for the post of Chief Minister as he was a Hindu.”

Randhawa said, “Where was the PPCC chief and the campaign committee chief when the party leaders were rebelling against party nominees? Why could they not go to them and win them over? The responsibility of PPCC chief and campaign committee chief is not to sit like showpieces in Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s rallies but to work on the ground.”

Randhawa did not spare Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi too. “The Chief Minister should have disowned his brother Dr Manohar Singh who stood as an Independent against Congress candidate. He did not do so. I had called Dr Manohar Singh and asked him to withdraw. The Congress would have been saved had indiscipline been nailed at the right time”.

Jakhar, meanwhile, said that he was willing to take responsibility for the party’s debacle. “If they think I am that big a leader to affect the party’s chances, then I take the responsibility. They should hang me but save the Congress. They should decide what is to be done about me. The worker is demoralised. He needs the leadership to hit the streets.”

He went on to add that the PPCC chief, who had put up his cot at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh, should shift it to Sangrur, where a bypoll will be held within six months after CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha. “We should start from Sangrur. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi could go to Gujarat the next day after encouraging results from four states and meet the sarpanchs there, why cannot we,” he asked.

On whether Sidhu should resign, he said, “They should see whatever they have to do — if he is to be removed, replaced or an ad hoc PPCC chief is to be given to the state. But the need of the hour is to save the Congress. Let us put up a fight. AAP’s 50 per cent MLAs have criminal records. We should be prepared and start from Sangrur. If they can bounce back from 20 to 92 then we can also bounce back from 18 to 100.”

He also took on veteran leader Ambika Soni and said he wanted to ask her about her contribution to the party. “What has she done sitting there?”

About G-23 leaders, Jakhar said, “What is the contribution of these leaders to the party? I am a small fry to say this but if someone like Bhupinder Singh Hooda says something then I will listen to him intently. They all should prove their contribution.”