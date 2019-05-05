Seat watch, Ranchi: Congress old-hand vs BJP’s newbie, close fight on the cards

April 21 saw a debate between the two main Lok Sabha candidates from Ranchi constituency at the Jharkhand capital’s premier medical institution Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Both Subodh Kant Sahay of the Congress, multiple-time Lok Sabha MP who last won in 2009, and lost to the BJP’s Ramtahal Choudhary in 2014, and BJP’s Sanjay Seth, a newcomer, were asked to debate on issues concerning medical fraternity and the health sector.

It was a close debate, and just as it began to get delayed in due course, an irked Seth, stating that he is a disciplined political worker, left midway, citing other engagements. Sahay said he would never have done that.

This, in a nutshell, is the fight at hand in Ranchi — between an experienced, three-time MP and former Union minister, and a relative newcomer who was the state Khadi board chief. For most people in Ranchi and areas surrounding it, May 6, the polling day, is a tough contest.

Seth is riding on what his party calls the Modi wave, and Sahay is relying on Opposition unity plus sitting MP Ramtahal Choudhary, denied a ticket by the ruling party, contesting as an Independent, and thereby splitting votes.

Narendra Kumar, a resident of Ranchi city, said: “Ramtahal Choudhary has a Kurmi support base. He is bound to split votes. For Seth, this will be the first election. That this is set out to be a tough contest was clear from Modi’s unplanned roadshow in Ranchi recently.”

State Congress president Ajoy Kumar had earlier claimed that Sahay will win, but the party will have to be “careful”.

In 2014, Choudhary had polled more than 4.48 lakh votes — against Sahay’s 2.49 lakh — and some people believe the BJP erred in denying him a ticket. But the party’s Jharkhand in-charge for the polls, Mangal Pandey, said it’s a BJP “voter base”, not of any particular candidate. “There is a Modi wave and we will perform better this time,” he said.

The BJP had won 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in 2014.

But another state BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said, “It is a tough contest because Sahay is a seasoned politician who has made inroads in rural areas. Very few people know Seth there (in rural Ranchi), but we are counting on Modi-ji’s image.”

Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency comprises more than 1,400 villages, which can swing votes in favour of either candidate.

But people in rural areas may also vote on the state government’s perceived performance. Parmila Kumari, who stays in a rented accommodation in Ranchi city and whose in-laws are based in Sati village that is part of the constituency, said, “Five years ago, my in-laws’ village did not have roads and electricity, and some people did not have ration cards. I have seen change taking place in these last five years under this (Raghubar Das) government. I will definitely vote for his party.”