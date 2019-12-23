Ranchi (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ranchi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Ranchi Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Ranchi (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

ranchi Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Barsha Gari AJSU Party 0 12th Pass 42 Sixty-Two Lakh+ / Nineteen Lakh+ Chandreshwar Prasad Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Five Crore+ / Seventy Lakh+ Dinesh Soni LJP 0 Literate 52 Forty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Iftekhar Hassan Alias Nadeem Khan IND 1 12th Pass 34 Two Lakh+ / 0 Jyoti Bhengra Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 Others 58 Sixty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Mahua Maji JMM 0 Doctorate 54 Three Crore+ / One Crore+ Neha Soni BSP 0 Post Graduate 31 Two Lakh+ / 0 Pawan Kumar Sharma IND 0 Graduate 53 Eleven Crore+ / Ninety-Two Lakh+ Rajan Kumar Singh AAP 4 Post Graduate 34 Seven Lakh+ / 0 Rajesh Kumar Pandey AITC 1 Graduate 36 Fifteen Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ Sanjay Sahay JD(U) 0 Graduate 48 Forty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Sunil Kumar Gupta JVM(P) 0 Graduate 50 One Crore+ / Seventeen Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

