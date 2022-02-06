Rana Gurjit bought his way to Cabinet berth, says Khaira

While the high command has maintained a studied silence on the “rebellion” by Punjab minister Rana Gurjit Singh, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira minced no words in berating his party colleague whom called “reta chor (sand thief)” and accused of paying his way to the Cabinet berth. Rana Gurjit, who is again contesting from Kapurthala on Congress ticket, has fielded son Rana Inder Pratap against party’s official candidate Navtej Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Addressing an event in favour of Cheema in Sultanpur Lodhi, Khaira called Rana Gurjit a ‘reta chor’ who took a quarry in a government auction in the the name of his cook in 2017 for Rs 26 crore “because of which he was expelled from the Cabinet by then CM Capt Amarinder Singh”. Khaira claimed that Rana Gurjit secured a berth in the Cabinet formed by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by paying huge amounts of money to certain party leaders.

He announced that after the elections, the party will confront those to whom Rana paid money. “I know where he had given money and to whom,” he claimed. Khaira, a former leader of Opposition, and the Congress nominee from Bholath, said that in Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit remains a Congress leader but in Sultanpur Lodhi, he speaks against the Congress candidate.

“I have been contesting from Bholath for the last two decades. Before that, my father used to contest from there and in the future also we will contest from there. But I will contest my next election from Kapurthala Assembly segment,” he announced.

Rana Gurjit has been contesting from Kapurthala for the past 20 years and fielded his son as an Independent candidate from Sulatnpur Lodhi after Congress denied ticket latter under one family one ticket rule.

Khaira called upon people to vote for Cheema and not Rana Inder Pratap “who is an outsider and a businessman and his father allegedly hand in gloves with every party to expand his business in Punjab, Haryana and UP”.