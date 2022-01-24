Rana Gurjeet writes to Sonia Gandhi, urges her to expel Sukhpal Khaira

Senior Congress leader and Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh Sunday urged party president Sonia Gandhi to expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the party for his alleged involvement in ‘drug money’ laundering.

In a letter to Sonia, Rana said, “He (Khaira) is currently in jail in connection with the money laundering case. It is not a routine money laundering case of unaccounted wealth or money. It relates to drug money. The money in question has been made through drugs, which is unacceptable and indefensible”.

A few days back, three MLAs, including two from Kapurthala and one from Jalandhar, and former MLA Sukhpal Khaira had written to Sonia Gandhi for expulsion of Rana for his alleged anti-party activities. This was the case, they claimed, as Rana’s son Rana Inder Pratap Singh was contesting against Congress nominee in Sultanpur Lodhi constituency.

In his letter, Rana said that the Congress party has always been against drugs. “In fact, it was our worthy former president Rahul Gandhi Ji who had flagged the issue in 2015, while referring to the serious problem of drugs in Punjab,” he said in the letter while adding, “How can our party give ticket to someone who is tainted by drug charges or to any of his family members?”

“It will be difficult for the Congress leaders and contestants to defend the indefensible that on the one hand we have sworn that we will eliminate drugs and on the other hand we are giving a party ticket to a tainted person who is in jail accused of money laundering which he accumulated from drugs,” he said.

Rana said it was high time that the Congress party should take a stand on the issue of drugs.

“He is not winning anyways and allotting the party ticket to him or any of his family members will not only send a wrong signal, but will also mean wasting a precious constituency and during a crucial election,” he added.