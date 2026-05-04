Rampurhat Assembly Election Result 2026 LIVE: Winner, Vote Share and Party-wise Trends

Rampurhat Assembly Election Result 2026: Live counting and results updates.

Rampurhat Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rampurhat Assembly constituency went to polls on 23 Apr 2026. This time, key candidates contesting from the Rampurhat seat include Anas Ahmed, Arkaprabha Choudhury, and Asish Banerjee from major parties like Aam Janata Unnayan party, IND, and AITC.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – All India Trinamool Congress Asish Banerjee, Bharatiya Janta Party Subhasis Choudhury (KHOKAN), Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Sanjib Barman (GOPI) and others. In the last Rampurhat Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress party’s Asish Banerjee won by a margin of 8,472 votes. The Bharatiya Janta Party’s Subhasis Choudhury (KHOKAN) was the runner up securing 94,804 votes.

The total electorate in this constituency is approximately 2,48,899, including male and female voters across urban and rural segments. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on vote counting, party-wise trends, and final results for the Rampurhat seat. Rampurhat Election Results 2026 LIVE Vote Counting Track live vote counting and real-time updates for the Rampurhat assembly seat. Get round-wise updates, leading candidates, and party-wise performance. Rampurhat (West Bengal) Assembly Election 2026 Candidates List Check here the Rampurhat constituency candidates complete information related to party, property and family background. rampurhat CANDIDATE LIST 2026 Candidate name Party/ Alliance Assets/Liabilities Anas Ahmed Rs 65,04,132 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 2,98,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 4 32 12th Pass Arkaprabha Choudhury Rs 56,14,290 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 66,98,402 ~ 66 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 0 34 Graduate Professional Asish Banerjee / Cases Age Education 0 74 Doctorate Dhanapati Choudhury Rs 10,79,318 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 69 10th Pass Dhruba Saha Rs 2,75,38,222 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 16 46 Graduate Forida Yasmin / Cases Age Education 0 46 Graduate Jatin Kisku Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 70 8th Pass Khayrul Basar Rs 6,56,250 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 53 5th Pass Sanjib Mallick / Cases Age Education 2 47 10th Pass Sanjit Hazra Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 31 10th Pass Soumen Mal Rs 5,57,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 31 12th Pass Sukhomay Sarkar / Cases Age Education 0 70 Graduate Susil Das Rs 34,03,966 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Cases Age Education 0 51 8th Pass Vivekananda (Vivek) Sau Rs 58,93,354 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Cases Age Education 1 57 Graduate View More Rampurhat Last 3 Years Election Results, Winner, Runner-up Check here which party’s candidate won and who lost in the last assembly elections in Rampurhat. Story continues below this ad rampurhat RESULTS IN PAST ELECTIONS Year Winning Candidate Party 2011 Asish Banerjee 2016 Asish Banerjee 2021 Asish Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Constituency-Wise Check here the Live Results of West Bengal Election all constituencies and Find out here which party’s candidate was ahead and who was behind. Read more Live Updates May 4, 2026 04:25 AM IST ECI Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Security, Counting Process and Guidelines for 5 States Explained The Election Commission of India (ECI) has put in place strict security measures for Election Results 2026 counting across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Multi-layer security, CCTV surveillance, and authorized personnel access have been implemented at counting centres. The counting will follow a structured process, beginning with postal ballots and proceeding in EVM rounds. These measures aim to ensure transparency and accuracy in the final results. May 4, 2026 04:25 AM IST ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: Key Constituencies to Watch in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Several key constituencies across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the Election Results 2026 outcome. High-profile candidates and closely contested seats are likely to draw attention as counting begins. These constituencies will provide early indications of party performance and voting trends. May 4, 2026 04:22 AM IST ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: Puducherry’s highest turnout in 1st election after SIR Puducherry too recorded its highest-ever turnout in the Assembly elections on Thursday, at 89.83% in its first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed in February this year. Until this election, Puducherry’s maximum was recorded at 86.19% in the 2011 Assembly elections; it was 83.4% in 2021. The SIR led to a 10.12% decrease in electors in the Union Territory. May 4, 2026 03:46 AM IST ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: What Time Will Counting Start in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry? The counting for Assembly Election Results 2026 across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry is scheduled to begin at 8 AM, according to ECI guidelines. The process will start with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting in multiple rounds. Initial trends are expected within the first hour, while clearer leads will emerge as counting progresses. May 4, 2026 03:18 AM IST Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Puducherry’s highest turnout in 1st election after SIR Puducherry too recorded its highest-ever turnout in the Assembly elections on Thursday, at 89.83% in its first election after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was completed in February this year. Until this election, Puducherry’s maximum was recorded at 86.19% in the 2011 Assembly elections; it was 83.4% in 2021. The SIR led to a 10.12% decrease in electors in the Union Territory. May 4, 2026 03:11 AM IST ECI Election Results 2026 LIVE: When and Where to Check Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Results As the Election Results 2026 day begins, voters and stakeholders can check real-time updates on official platforms released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Results for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry will be available constituency-wise, along with party-wise trends. Apart from official sources, media platforms will also provide continuous updates on counting, leads, and final results throughout the day. May 4, 2026 02:26 AM IST Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: At 84.6%, Tamil Nadu breaks previous polling highs Tamil Nadu had recorded 84.6% polling on April 23, according to the Election Commission, the highest-ever turnout in an Assembly election in the state since 1952, surpassing the previous high of 78.29% in 2011. May 4, 2026 01:39 AM IST Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: At 84.6%, Tamil Nadu breaks previous polling highs Tamil Nadu had recorded 84.6% polling on April 23, according to the Election Commission, the highest-ever turnout in an Assembly election in the state since 1952, surpassing the previous high of 78.29% in 2011. May 4, 2026 12:55 AM IST Election Commission of India Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Assam’s too clocked record voter turnout Assam registered its highest voter turnout on April 9, with the Election Commission (EC) placing it at 85.91%. The turnout is 1.24 percentage points higher than the previous record of 84.67% in the 2016 election, when the BJP first came to power after 15 years of Congress governments. Of the state’s 126 constituencies, 18 registered a voter turnout above 90%. May 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: West Bengal recorded highest-ever polling ‘since Independence’ According to the Election Commission, the state saw 92.5% turnout – highest-ever polling “since Independence” — with 93.19 per cent votes polled in phase 1 on April 23 and 92.52 per cent in Phase 2. May 3, 2026 10:31 PM IST West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: 5 key factors that could decide Mamata vs BJP contest All eyes are on the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with the counting of votes set to take place on Monday. The poll results will determine whether the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and three-term Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is able to hold out and retain her post, or the BJP is finally able to breach her fort and take the helm in the crucial eastern state for the first time. Read More May 3, 2026 09:59 PM IST Will Mamata Banerjee retain power in West Bengal? The poll results tomorrow will determine whether the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and three-term Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, 71, is able to hold out and retain her post, or the BJP is finally able to breach her fort and take the helm in the crucial eastern state for the first time. A day after voting, Banerjee, in a video message, claimed that her party would cross the 200-seat mark and may even hit 230, even as the magic figure or a simple majority is 148. May 3, 2026 09:01 PM IST What makes the contest crucial in Kerala? The CPI(M)-led LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This has made the electoral outcome crucial for both Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under V D Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change. May 3, 2026 08:07 PM IST Kerala recorded high turnout on April 9 polls Kerala voted on April 9, following the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and recorded 78.27% polling, a turnout higher than any in recent Assembly elections. Out of the 140 constituencies, 42 seats recorded more than 80% polling. May 3, 2026 07:04 PM IST Welcome to ECI Assembly Election Results Live Blog Hello! Welcome to the Live blog tracking Election Commission of India updates on Assembly Election Results 2026. Counting of votes for 4 states – West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam and a Union Territory – Puducherry – will start tomorrow at 8 am sharp. Watch this space for Live results straight from ECI.

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