Rampura Phul (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rampura Phul (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rampura Phul Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The Rampura Phul seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Rampura Phul ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rampura phul Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amarjit Singh Sharma Punjab Lok Congress Party 3 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,56,68,707 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Baljinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,00,15,645 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Balkar Singh Sidhu AAP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 1,15,53,626 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,12,546 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bavlesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 19,55,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 7,35,501 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Kangar INC 0 Graduate 55 Rs 14,77,41,632 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,89,23,582 ~ 1 Crore+ Harinderjeet Singh IND 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,61,25,387 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaskaran Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 24,27,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Lakhvir Singh IND 1 5th Pass 38 Rs 2,44,25,455 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,28,39,595 ~ 1 Crore+ Pritam Singh IND 2 Graduate 35 Rs 33,85,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajbir Singh Sidhu IND 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 5,57,76,775 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sikander Singh Maluka SAD 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 14,39,78,249 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikander Singh S/O Shamsher Singh IND 0 Illiterate 37 Rs 31,09,314 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rampura Phul candidate of from Gurpreet Singh Kangar Punjab. Rampura Phul Election Result 2017

rampura phul Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gurpreet Singh Kangar INC 2 Graduate 50 Rs 9,36,93,264 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Avtar Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 5,65,600 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Charan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 8,33,300 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Mehraj IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 91,68,025 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh S/o Gurdeep Singh IND 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 20,14,341 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh S/o Saudagar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 2,18,395 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 27,742 ~ 27 Thou+ Jaswant Singh Sidhu IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 1,31,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Karamjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,24,33,524 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Manjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 61,57,450 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manjit Singh Sidhu AAP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 19,12,66,175 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 1,44,19,880 ~ 1 Crore+ Paramjit Singh Sidhu IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 1,24,79,552 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Sikander Singh IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 6,18,723 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikander Singh Maluka SAD 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 10,78,71,695 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Simarjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rampura Phul candidate of from Sikander Singh Maluka Punjab. Rampura Phul Election Result 2012

rampura phul Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sikander Singh Maluka SAD 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 8,37,72,103 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 4,97,352 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr. Amarjit Singh Sharma IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 7,55,628 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Kangar INC 0 Graduate 45 Rs 11,63,90,192 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 10,24,823 ~ 10 Lacs+ Harinder Jeet Singh IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 12,01,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 1,07,93,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Lakhvir Singh Lakha Sdana PPOP 1 Post Graduate 32 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Manjit Kaur IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 14,30,555 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Singh IND 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Singh IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 11,11,48,024 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 5,05,23,632 ~ 5 Crore+ Randhir Singh BSP 1 Others 43 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sikander Singh IND 0 5th Pass 44 Rs 6,32,92,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,74,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sukhmander Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Literate 43 Rs 3,37,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Rampura Phul Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Rampura Phul Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rampura Phul Assembly is also given here.