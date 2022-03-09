Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rampur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Mohammad Azam Khan. The Rampur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

rampur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akash Saxena (Honey) BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,36,44,627 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,12,27,031 ~ 1 Crore+ Faisal Khan AAP 9 Graduate 36 Rs 38,12,207 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Habib Ul Zafar Khan IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,28,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Javed Khan IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 2,95,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Azam Khan SP 87 Graduate Professional 73 Rs 6,14,75,680 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nawab Kazim Ali Khan INC 2 Post Graduate 61 Rs 2,96,88,48,840 ~ 296 Crore+ / Rs 73,43,266 ~ 73 Lacs+ Sadaqat Hussain BSP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,02,11,591 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Rampur candidate of from Mohammad Azam Khan Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Election Result 2017

rampur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Azam Khan SP 1 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 3,13,21,262 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ahmad Ali IND 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 15,32,667 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Asim Khan RLD 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 25,92,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 4,79,915 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr. Tanveer Ahmad Khan BSP 5 Post Graduate 50 Rs 4,07,86,053 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 34,37,007 ~ 34 Lacs+ Mohd Hanif Khan IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Bahadur Saxena BJP 1 12th Pass 64 Rs 1,90,45,660 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,07,687 ~ 12 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rampur candidate of from Mohammad Azam Khan Uttar Pradesh. Rampur Election Result 2012

rampur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Azam Khan SP 5 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 1,94,79,140 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Vishnoi JKP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 13,11,304 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bharat Bhushan BSP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,70,32,946 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,38,979 ~ 11 Lacs+ Haji Rais Ahmad IJP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 39,19,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jageshwar Dayal BJP 2 10th Pass 63 Rs 2,03,98,316 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 26,02,129 ~ 26 Lacs+ Nisha IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Ku. Rawat IOP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh JKM 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 66,32,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rauf VIP 0 Literate 37 Rs 2,06,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reshma Bi RLM 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 2,17,05,330 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Shafiya Wasim IEMC 0 Graduate 25 Rs 1,17,76,082 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Sifat Ali Khan Indian Union Muslim League 0 Graduate 51 Rs 6,80,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tanveer Ahmad Khan INC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 2,57,96,663 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,43,533 ~ 14 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

