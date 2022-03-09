scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Rampur Maniharan(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rampur Maniharan(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Rampur Maniharan(sc) assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Rampur Maniharan(sc) |
Updated: March 9, 2022 7:15:09 pm
Rampur Maniharan(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Rampur Maniharan(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Devender Kumar Nim. The Rampur Maniharan(sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rampur Maniharansc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Rampur Maniharansc candidate of from Devender Kumar Nim Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur Maniharan(sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Devender Kumar Nim
BJP

rampur maniharan(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Devender Kumar Nim BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 4,30,50,274 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Anju Bala Bhartiya Tarak Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 12,02,996 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,12,246 ~ 1 Lacs+
Arvind Jhanjot Rashtriya Garib Dal 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,75,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Baby Kisan Shakti Jantantrik Party 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 3,33,032 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bijendra IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 7,83,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dayawati Choudhary RLD 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,20,94,641 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Km.lata Inqalab Vikas Dal 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,38,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravindra Kumar BSP 3 10th Pass 47 Rs 7,43,12,519 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 43,17,964 ~ 43 Lacs+
Rekha IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 6,19,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 39 Rs 5,34,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vishva Dayal INC 10 Graduate 36 Rs 1,35,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rampur Maniharan(sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rampur Maniharan(sc) Assembly is also given here..

