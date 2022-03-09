scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Rampur Khas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rampur Khas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Rampur Khas assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Rampur Khas |
March 9, 2022 7:20:27 pm
Rampur Khas Election Result, Rampur Khas Election Result 2022, Rampur Khas Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Rampur Khas Election Results 2022

Rampur Khas (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Rampur Khas Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Aradhana Mishra Mona. The Rampur Khas seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Rampur Khas ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rampur khas Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ajeet AAP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 47,61,524 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+
Aradhana Mishra, Mona INC 6 Graduate 47 Rs 34,06,21,305 ~ 34 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Awadhesh Apana Dal Balihari Party 0 Graduate 46 Rs 65,20,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bankelal Patel BSP 2 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 72,55,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Devendr Pratap IND 1 Graduate 29 Rs 21,75,292 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Durgesh Kumar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 42 Rs 29,30,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Karan Alis Karan Bahadur Singh Rashtriya Rashtrawadi Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 62,13,217 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 9,15,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Kuldeep Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 9,32,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalji JD(U) 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 76,16,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramraj Saroj Bahujan Mukti Party 1 Graduate 35 Rs 24,13,200 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravindra Kumar Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Graduate 52 Rs 44,09,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Samay Nath Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 2,24,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Singh SHS 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 3,19,32,454 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 21,50,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Rampur Khas candidate of from Aradhana Mishra Mona Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur Khas Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Aradhana Mishra Mona
INC

rampur khas Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Aradhana Mishra Mona INC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 32,33,25,844 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvind Kumar RLD 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 55,65,842 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashok Singh BSP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 2,37,08,334 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Durgesh Kumar Public Political Party 0 Graduate 37 Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Gyanendra Singh SHS 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 39,26,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagram Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 56,42,613 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamaruddin CPI 1 10th Pass 66 Rs 1,35,15,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamta Prasad IND 1 12th Pass 58 Rs 8,33,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nagesh Pratap Singh Urf Chhote Sarkar BJP 5 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 22,08,339 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 1,78,405 ~ 1 Lacs+
Nagesh Singh Swarajya Party Of India 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,94,780 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Naveen Pratap Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 31 Rs 37,05,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 3,65,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Ravindra Kumar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 47 Rs 27,82,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Bahadur Bharatiya Rashtriya Bahujan Samaj Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 2,40,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra Singh NCP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 11,65,086 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vandna Gupta Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Rampur Khas candidate of from Pramod Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur Khas Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Pramod Kumar
INC

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Rampur Khas Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rampur Khas Assembly is also given here..

