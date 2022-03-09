Rampur Karkhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rampur Karkhana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

rampur karkhana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Prakash Chaurasia CPI 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 27,70,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deenanath Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 74 Rs 2,25,38,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 24,52,500 ~ 24 Lacs+ Fasiha Manzar Ghazala Lari SP 4 10th Pass 51 Rs 9,94,49,243 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 67,00,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ Firoj IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 2,03,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indramohan Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,22,808 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaushal Kishore Mani Alias Madhavji AAP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 2,23,11,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Pushpa Shahi BSP 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,47,97,838 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Shahla Ahrari INC 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,71,87,983 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,95,408 ~ 18 Lacs+ Surendr IND 0 Literate 61 Rs 10,93,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Chaurasia BJP 2 12th Pass 39 Rs 39,02,784 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 7,32,912 ~ 7 Lacs+ Suresh IND 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 27,18,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

rampur karkhana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kamlesh Shukla BJP 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 20,67,09,607 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 13,28,675 ~ 13 Lacs+ Anand Prakash CPI 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 13,47,572 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Prakash Shahi Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,51,436 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daroga Yadav IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 95,49,600 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fasiha Manzer Ghazala Lari SP 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 7,86,04,212 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 47,36,613 ~ 47 Lacs+ Girijesh Alias Guddu Shahi IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,82,17,324 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,80,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ Girijesh Yadav IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,41,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Natthu Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,00,450 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kumar Singh BSP 9 Graduate 41 Rs 1,40,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Sanjay Kushwaha NCP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 26,59,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saroj Pandey RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 4,62,50,438 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhoo Sharan Kushwaha IND 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 24,79,282 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 7,868 ~ 7 Thou+ Shivaji RLD 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 47,58,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

rampur karkhana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chaudhary Fasiha Bashir SP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 3,32,06,798 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Abhaynandan SBSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 71,85,000 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar MOP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,32,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Nath Ati Pichada Varg Mahasangh 0 Graduate 51 Rs 25,71,825 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand INC 2 8th Pass 56 Rs 38,11,820 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 4,52,250 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anand Prakash CPI 0 Graduate 37 Rs 88,827 ~ 88 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Anand Sagar Urf Bablu Tiwari IND 0 Others 39 Rs 6,99,80,400 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadhesh IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Vidyavati Tripathi NCP 1 Others 45 Rs 40,24,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Girijesh Shahi Alias Guddu Shahi IND 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,19,99,316 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Imtiaz Ansari ARVP 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 23,35,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Bhartiya Jan Sabha 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Narayan IND 0 Others 60 Rs 45,07,391 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jawahar Lal Chauhan AITC 0 Graduate 52 Rs 12,83,300 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 8,87,006 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Nand RLM 1 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 36,92,334 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 6,46,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Nandji RPD 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 10,05,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parasuram RSMD 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhika LJP 0 Literate 61 Rs 8,19,320 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Narayan IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 16,159 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram BSP 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 43,42,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv BJP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 1,12,12,196 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramautar NLP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Shivaji IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 26,95,500 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 98,73,034 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 1,23,776 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vinod JKP 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 2,50,276 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

