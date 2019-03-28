‘Rampur evenings will turn colourful’: NCW notice to SP leader over remark on Jaya Prada

The National Commission for Women on Thursday served a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan over his remarks that “evenings in Rampur will turn colourful in this election season” with actor and former colleague Jaya Prada joining the BJP, news agency ANI reported.

Advertising

Taking a jibe at the former SP MP, Khan said, “Rampur mein shaamein badi rangeen ho jaegi ab to jab chunaavi mahol chalega. Rampur ke log mashallah ache hai, suljhe hue hai kyunki Azam Khan ne itna kaam karaya hai to vote to Rampur ke log Samajwadi ko hi denge (Evenings in Rampur will now become more vibrant during elections. Azam Khan has done enough for the people of Rampur, so they will surely vote for him).”

#WATCH Sambhal SP leader Firoz Khan says,”Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega”.BJP’s Jaya Prada is the MP candidate from Rampur.He also says,”Ab koi (BJP’s Sanghamitra Maurya) apne ko gundi batade koi naachne ka kaam kare woh unka apna pesha hai.” pic.twitter.com/duPJleE21E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2019

“Lekin apne maje lootne mei vo koi kasar nahi chodenge kyunki unhe ek dafa mauka mila hai to vo yahi kahenge mere pairon mein ghungroo bandh do to fir meri chaal or thumke dekh lo (But they will leave no stone unturned in getting entertained during this off-off opportunity),” he added.

Follow more election news here.

The SP leader also said that he had once expected the actor to perform a dance on the road while they were stuck in traffic. “Jaya Prada ji.. mei to ek din bus mei ja raha tha to aapka kaalifa ja raha tha. Jaam laga tha to maine bus mein se utarke unko dekhne ki koshish ki kyunki ho sakta hai ki jaam khulwane ke liye thumka na laga de. Badi ajeeb si baat hai (Jaya Prada ji.. I was once travelling on a bus while you were passing by. There was a traffic jam, so I got off the bus thinking may be you would do a dance number or two to clear the jam),” he said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NCW issued a notice to the SP leader later in the day.

On Tuesday, Jaya joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Bhupender Yadav. The actor-turned-politician will contest against SP’s Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.