Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ramnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Diwan Singh Bisht. The Ramnagar seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Ramnagar ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ramnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Gaffar SP 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 51,12,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chinta Ram Uttarakhand Parivartan Party 0 Literate 81 Rs 5,02,123 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwan Singh Bisht BJP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 4,03,61,379 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,80,913 ~ 2 Lacs+ Hem Chandra Bhatt BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 4,93,22,019 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,74,45,619 ~ 1 Crore+ Jagdish Chandra Pandey IND 0 Graduate 59 Rs 20,62,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Pal INC 0 Doctorate 65 Rs 10,10,62,907 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohsin Khan IND 1 Literate 33 Rs 18,15,013 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Chauhan UKD 1 Graduate 55 Rs 82,46,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sanjay Negi IND 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 24,45,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 8,54,639 ~ 8 Lacs+ Shishupal Singh Rawat AAP 1 12th Pass 51 Rs 1,91,38,644 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 45,12,827 ~ 45 Lacs+ Shweta Mashiwal IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 55,95,102 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Ramnagar candidate of from Diwan Singh Bisht Uttarakhand. Ramnagar Election Result 2017

ramnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Diwan Singh Bisht BJP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 1,67,88,214 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,611 ~ 2 Lacs+ Akeel Peace Party 0 Literate 38 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prabhat Dhyani (prabhat Kumar Dhyani) UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 3 Post Graduate 53 Rs 9,90,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 15,53,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Rajeev Agarwal BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 23,38,34,535 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 5,10,88,000 ~ 5 Crore+ Ranjeet Singh Rawat INC 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 1,82,02,902 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,38,941 ~ 1 Crore+ Smt. Dhaneshwari Ghildiyal IND 0 Doctorate 64 Rs 1,91,79,915 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,27,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Tanjeem IND 0 Literate 35 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 6,500 ~ 6 Thou+ Vichitra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 5,47,20,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Vijay IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 4,26,264 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Ramnagar candidate of from Amrita Rawat Uttarakhand. Ramnagar Election Result 2012

ramnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amrita Rawat INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 13,57,86,327 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Gaffar SP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 7,96,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Arya IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 17,00,500 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwan Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 64,63,557 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 2,45,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Havivurahaman IND 0 Others 56 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hem Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 92,51,000 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kamlesh IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Kishori Lal BSP 2 Graduate 53 Rs 15,20,087 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 2,46,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Liladhar UtRM 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,02,51,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manohar Lal IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 4,17,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Sami IND 0 Others 45 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mehboob Ali RLD 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Chandra Joshi UKDP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 1,09,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Ramnagar Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Ramnagar Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ramnagar Assembly is also given here.