Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Ramkola(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ramkola(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Ramkola(sc) assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Ramkola(sc) |
March 9, 2022 7:34:17 pm
Ramkola(sc) Election Result, Ramkola(sc) Election Result 2022, Ramkola(sc) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Ramkola(sc) Election Results 2022

Ramkola(sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Ramkola(sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party candidate Ramanand. The Ramkola(sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Ramkolasc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Ramkolasc candidate of from Ramanand Uttar Pradesh.

Ramkola(sc) Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Ramanand
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party

ramkola(sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ramanand Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 1 Graduate 47 Rs 14,45,656 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Buddha Upasak Kashyap Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 23,48,219 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Chandrika RLD 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 5,45,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chhedi Bhartiya Sarvjan Party 0 Graduate 47 Rs 6,15,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Madanlal Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,01,47,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Prasad IND 3 Literate 64 Rs 70,93,773 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mritunjay Kumar IND 0 Others 33 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Purnwasi SP 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 96,25,305 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 23,12,702 ~ 23 Lacs+
Rammurat Paswan IND 0 8th Pass 68 Rs 95,000 ~ 95 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sitaram Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 13,72,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 76,00,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Ramkola(sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.

Live Blog

