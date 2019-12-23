Ramgarh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ramgarh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Ramgarh Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

ramgarh Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhishek Kumar Sinha SHS 0 Graduate 29 Two Lakh+ / 0 Ajit Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 38 One Crore+ / 0 Amit Kumar Ambedkarite Party of India 0 Graduate 30 Fifty Thousand+ / 0 Arif Ahmad Kuraishi JVM(P) 0 5th Pass 38 Four Lakh+ / 0 Arjun Ram Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 Post Graduate 72 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Binu Kumar Mahto IND 2 12th Pass 25 Twelve Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Deepak Kumar Singh Hindu Samaj Party 2 10th Pass 29 Thirty-Nine Lakh+ / Sixty Lakh+ Dharmendra Prasad IND 0 10th Pass 43 Eight Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Farooque Ansari IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Fifteen Thousand+ / 0 Heeralal Mahto CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate 33 Twenty-One Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Khurshid Ahmad Quraishi CPI 0 12th Pass 35 Sixteen Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Mahesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 24 Five Lakh+ / 0 Mamta Devi INC 4 Graduate 34 Ninety-One Lakh+ / Nine Lakh+ Md Moin Uddin Ahmad BSP 1 Graduate 42 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / Seventy-Three Thousand+ Md Naim LJP 0 8th Pass 42 Three Lakh+ / 0 Nageshwar Saw IND 0 8th Pass 58 Thirty Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Nepal Vishwakarma IND 0 8th Pass 60 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Pradeep Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Forty-Eight Lakh+ / Thirty-Two Thousand+ Rananjay Kumar BJP 1 Graduate 50 Six Crore+ / Seventy-Three Lakh+ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 35 Four Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Subo Devi IND 0 12th Pass 42 Four Lakh+ / 0 Sudit Kumar Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 37 Ninety-Two Lakh+ / Seventy-Eight Thousand+ Sunita Choudhary AJSU Party 0 Post Graduate 45 One Crore+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Tuleshwar Kumar Paswan IND 0 Graduate 39 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Zoya Pravin Bhartiya Azad Sena 0 12th Pass 27 Two Lakh+ / One Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

