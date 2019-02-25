Won’t quit NDA despite seat snub, says Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India (A) chief and Union Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale said Sunday that although he and his party workers were hurt by the BJP and Shiv Sena’s snub when it comes to seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections and he is not yet thinking of breaking away from the alliance, he was confident Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis would think about the decision again.

Talking to mediapersons in Pune on Sunday, Athawale said he was of the opinion that RPI (A) should get at least one Lok Sabha seat to contest and was ready to approach BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the issue is not resolved by the state BJP leadership.

On February 18, BJP and Shiv Sena announced a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha in state with BJP getting 25 and the Sena 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats.

“They (Sena and BJP) did not invite me when they addressed the media. They did not spare a single seat for RPI. This has insulted me and the Dalit community in India. RPI had been instrumental in garnering votes for the BJP in the 2014 Assembly elections, not only in Maharashtra but across the country. BJP should realise that this decision may cause them huge setback in the polls,” Athawale said.