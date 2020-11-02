HAM writes to PM Modi seeking probe into Ram Vilas Paswan’s death, points at Chirag’s role

LJP President Chirag Paswan. (File)

Casting aspersions on LJP chief Chirag Paswan, the Hindustani Awam Morcha [HAM] party led by former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe into the death of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away after a heart surgery last month.

The move evoked an immediate sharp response from the LJP chief who asked why HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi did not visit his ailing father then despite being informed about this deteriorating health.

HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan, who signed the letter, wrote: “A lot of questions pertaining to the death of Ram Vilas Paswan points towards the role of Chirag Paswan.”

The party wondered on whose instructions did the hospital not release the medical bulletin of a Cabinet minister who was admitted in their centre. It also wanted to know who directed the hospital to allow only three members of his family to meet him.

While referring to a purported video of Chirag rehearsing for a video message after his father’s demise, HAM said that the LJP chief’s jovial mood further raised doubts among several people. The LJP chief, however, later clarified that he was required to release the first list of candidates then and thus, the video was needed.

Responding to the allegations, Chirag said that those behind the letter should be ashamed of themselves.

“I told Manjhi ji about my father’s serious condition over the phone, yet he never came to see him. The way Manjhi ji is now talking about my father… why didn’t he show so much concern when he was hospitalised?” he told a rally.

“Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now. Why was no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd