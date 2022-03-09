Ram Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ram Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Ram Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sharad Kumar Awasthi. The Ram Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

ram nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 37 Rs 60,78,932 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dharamveer Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 1,17,069 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai SP 1 Post Graduate 77 Rs 5,27,60,425 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,41,615 ~ 35 Lacs+ Gyanesh Shukla INC 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,35,03,432 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 67,05,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ Neeraj Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 9,17,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dayal IND 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 8,33,150 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 49,000 ~ 49 Thou+ Ram Kishor BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 29,85,48,600 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharad Kumar Awasthi BJP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 5,33,85,662 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 61,93,235 ~ 61 Lacs+ Subhash Chandra SHS 4 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,35,452 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Dwivedi Bhartiya Drishtigochar Party 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 1,52,486 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar Patel Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 2,70,43,910 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

ram nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Kumar Singh SP 3 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 71,26,175 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akil IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,88,850 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amresh Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 33 Rs 1,71,26,413 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,75,767 ~ 40 Lacs+ Awadh Ram IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 22,93,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bharatendu Alias Nanhelal IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ Dr Harinam Singh Lodhi JKP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 41,700 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Nath IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 2,96,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kunwar Ramveer Singh INC 0 Doctorate 57 Rs 65,00,504 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 5,05,533 ~ 5 Lacs+ Makardhun IND 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar PECP 1 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,10,60,646 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Nand Kishor RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 16,37,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmla Devi Sharma LJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 21,45,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puspa Shahi NLP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,21,26,420 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan MwSP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsajivan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 2,57,56,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shiv Ram IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 11,17,675 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,22,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ Vivek Mishra RLM 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

