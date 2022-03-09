scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Ram Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Ram Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Ram Nagar assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Ram Nagar |
March 9, 2022 8:05:20 pm
Ram Nagar Election Results 2022

Ram Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Ram Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sharad Kumar Awasthi. The Ram Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Ram Nagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

ram nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Arun Kumar All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 37 Rs 60,78,932 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Dharamveer Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 1,17,069 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai SP 1 Post Graduate 77 Rs 5,27,60,425 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,41,615 ~ 35 Lacs+
Gyanesh Shukla INC 1 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 1,35,03,432 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 67,05,000 ~ 67 Lacs+
Neeraj Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 9,17,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Dayal IND 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 8,33,150 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 49,000 ~ 49 Thou+
Ram Kishor BSP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 29,85,48,600 ~ 29 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Sharad Kumar Awasthi BJP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 5,33,85,662 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 61,93,235 ~ 61 Lacs+
Subhash Chandra SHS 4 12th Pass 41 Rs 4,35,452 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Usha Dwivedi Bhartiya Drishtigochar Party 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 1,52,486 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Virendra Kumar Patel Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 2,70,43,910 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Ram Nagar candidate of from Sharad Kumar Awasthi Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Nagar Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sharad Kumar Awasthi
BJP

ram nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sharad Kumar Awasthi BJP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,91,41,248 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,35,019 ~ 21 Lacs+
Amar Singh Rashtravyapi Janta Party 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arvinda Kumar Singh SP 1 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 2,13,11,940 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulam Mustafa IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 56,96,384 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Hafeez Bharti BSP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,32,28,478 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Jaynath Manavtawadi Samaj Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Laik Nagrik Ekta Party 0 Not Given 33 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pushpa Shahi RLD 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 25,55,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Luxmi Verma Peace Party 1 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 90,36,799 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chandra Jai Hind Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sandeep Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 27,52,600 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahnawaz All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 5th Pass 29 Rs 10,27,506 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Pathak SHS 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 3,20,903 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Waris Ali Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 72 Rs 24,82,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Ram Nagar candidate of from Arvind Kumar Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Nagar Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Arvind Kumar Singh
SP

ram nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Arvind Kumar Singh SP 3 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 71,26,175 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Akil IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,88,850 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amresh Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 33 Rs 1,71,26,413 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,75,767 ~ 40 Lacs+
Awadh Ram IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 22,93,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bharatendu Alias Nanhelal IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 17,50,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+
Dr Harinam Singh Lodhi JKP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 41,700 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jai Nath IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 2,96,300 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kunwar Ramveer Singh INC 0 Doctorate 57 Rs 65,00,504 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 5,05,533 ~ 5 Lacs+
Makardhun IND 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar PECP 1 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,10,60,646 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Nand Kishor RPI(A) 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 16,37,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Nirmla Devi Sharma LJP 0 Literate 49 Rs 21,45,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Puspa Shahi NLP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 1,21,26,420 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Lakhan MwSP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramsajivan BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 2,57,56,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Shiv Ram IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 11,17,675 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,22,500 ~ 2 Lacs+
Vivek Mishra RLM 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Ram Nagar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Ram Nagar Assembly is also given here..

