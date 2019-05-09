We saw a weak Opposition after 2014, kam se kam is baar Parliament main maza to aaye: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Thursday said the ongoing Lok Sabha elections were not for electing a government but for strengthening the opposition in the country.

Advertising

Addressing a volunteer program at Connaught Place in Delhi, Madhav said, “The country already knew before elections what would be the result on May 23. The election was never about whether Modiji will become PM or not. The election was about whether there would be a robust opposition in the parliament this time.”

Madhav further said a democratic country deserved a strong opposition but the current opposition failed to perform its duty. “We saw a very weak opposition after 2014 elections. We too did not enjoy in the parliament. Kam se kam is baar parliament main maza to aaye (at least there should be some fun in the parliament this time),” he said.

He also took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the people of Bengal were not intimidated by the TMC government and would vote for the BJP.

Advertising

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel and Manipur CM N Biren Singh were also present at the event, besides BJP candidate from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi.

Delhi does not need full statehood for water, electricity: Lekhi

Talking about the demand of full statehood for Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Party, Lekhi told indianexpress.com, “The Centre always runs the capital. I am born in Delhi and I can say that the city used to work better when it was under the administrator’s rule. For giving water and electricity you do not need a full statehood.”

She also said there were over 524 capitals in the world that are run by the Central government and not the state government.