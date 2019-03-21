Ram Gopal Yadav: Pulwama attack a conspiracy to fetch votes

Rajya Sabha member and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday sparked a row after he said the Pulwama attack was a conspiracy.

Yadav said at Etawah, “Paramilitary forces are very upset with this government. Jawans were killed to increase votes. I don’t want to say these things at the moment. Paramilitary personnel have complained to me. Even senior officials have complained that they kept asking to be sent in aircraft. Because either you go in an aeroplane from Jammu, or when you enter the Valley, there is a point, you go in an armoured vehicle from there. This was the first time there was no checking between Jammu and Srinagar. This was the first time paramilitary personnel were sent in regular buses. The buses weren’t stopped and went ahead and people were killed. This was a conspiracy… When the government changes, when there is a complete probe into this, some big people will be trapped.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “The language used by him is the language of Pakistanis. He should have thought about the sacrifice of our soldiers before saying something like this.”

Asked if the BJP will demand an apology, Tripathi said, “He should apologise, but the people of this country will not forgive him. They will make the SP-BSP-RLD alliance taste defeat..”

SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said he is not aware of the remark, refusing to comment.