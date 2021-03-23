Rallies in Bankura: BJP won’t fulfil its promises, says Mamata Banerjee

A day after the BJP released its West Bengal Assembly election manifesto, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Opposition party of making a false promise of supplying free ration and said the saffron party would “never fulfil it”.

“The BJP has made a false promise of free ration. They will never fulfil it. BJP goons will come to your house and will seek votes. Be ready with household utensils to chase away such people if they try to force you or threaten you,” Banerjee said at a rally in Bankura district.

The chief minister addressed public meetings in Kotulpur, Indus and Barjora. At the Barjora rally, she labelled the BJP the party of “Duryodhana and Dushasana”.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief tore into the BJP, saying it issues diktats about what people can eat and wear. She was responding to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s objections to women wearing ripped jeans.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said in Kotulpur, “They will force you to think that Narendra Modi is bigger than Babasaheb Ambedkar. You have seen how he named a cricket stadium in Gujarat after himself. One day he will change the name of the country and name it after himself.”

She again raised a demand for the Centre to distribute LPG cylinders for free to people.

Banerjee claimed that all the major Opposition parties had a tacit understanding among themselves. “No one should vote for these three parties. The CPI(M) attacked me many times and injured me, and now the BJP is doing it,” she alleged.