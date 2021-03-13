‘Don’t vote for BJP, they have robbed the country’: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in poll-bound Bengal

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws, Saturday held a mahapanchayat (public gathering) in Kolkata and urged people to vote against the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly election in West Bengal.

“We are going to Nandigram to tell people that crops are not being purchased at MSP. We will appeal to them not to vote for BJP as they have robbed the entire country,” Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI after the meeting in Kolkata. for the BJP.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers’ unions, on Friday had also urged farmers and other people of West Bengal to not vote for the BJP.

The SKM said that electoral defeat will force the BJP-led government at the Centre to repeal the three farm laws. SKM leader Yogendra Yadav had told reporters that they were not supporting any party or telling people whom to vote for but that their only appeal is that the BJP should be taught a lesson.

Tikait had earlier said he would visit Kolkata to urge farmers to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections but claimed that he is not supporting any political party.

Elections to the 294-member assembly, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2. Nandigram will witness a high-stake battle in the upcoming election with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking on her former protege Adhikari, who recently defected to the BJP two months ago.

With PTI inputs