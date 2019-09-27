Raju Shetti aide quits party, set to join BJP

The Maharashtra chief of the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), Ravikant Tupkar, on Thursday quit the party. He is likely to join the BJP soon, said sources. While not giving any reason on why he quit SSS, Tupkar said in a statement, “I have been with the SSS for a long time. I was a member of the organisation and was also given the job to lead the state unit. Today, I have taken the decision to resign from the party.”

Tupkar is the second close aide of Shetti to resign from the organisation. Around four years ago, Sadabhau Khot, a founder member of SSS, had parted ways with Shetti. Khot is currently the minister of state for agriculture in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Shetti, a farmers’ leader, faced a major rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had lost from the Hathkanangale seat in western Maharashtra.