Rajasthan: In Jhalawar, ‘Madam is like a fortress’, but voices of opposition are rising

If the word on the street three days before polling is an indication, Vasundhara Raje is likely to have little difficulty in defeating Manvendra Singh, the BJP legislator who broke away to join the Congress, and win her fourth consecutive term from Jhalrapatan.

Almost everyone you speak with makes it clear as crystal — that Raje, as the outgoing chief minister, has done a lot of “development work”, and they will vote for the BJP.

Some instances: Asked about D-day, Bansi Lal, 56, making jalebis and poha near Patan bus station in Jhalawar, looked up and announced, “I will vote for BJP.”

Why?

“We need vikas (development) — no development work has taken place here in the last 25 years.”

But Raje has been MLA from Jhalrapatan since 2003, and the CM for 10 of those.

Lal corrected himself: “Development has been done. There is the (Kalisindh) thermal power plant but we need more development.”

Tejpal, 43, added, “When it comes to development, there is a wave for Madam (Raje).”

Raje has also been a five-time MP from Jhalawar Lok Sabha seat.

Prem Khatri, 32, who runs a general store in the locality, said, “I used to save about Rs 20,000 per month two years ago. Now I barely save Rs 2,000 — demonetisation and GST have affected about 80 per cent of businesses (here).”

So will he vote for Manvendra Singh?

“Madam Raje is like a Goddess for people here — we will vote for her. GST and demonetisation are like the cleanliness campaign; they will take time (to take effect).”

Bhagwan Das, 60, said Raje works selflessly and there is no dearth of funds for Jhalawar — “she is like a fortress. No can remove her, no matter how hard they try.”

But then, it may not be that rosy for the ruling party. “They (BJP) workers follow the news and social media closely. If they come to know we have said something against them, we may have to suffer,” claimed a shopkeeper, who refused to give his name.

Shailendra Yadav, who some locals say would have been the Congress candidate had the party not fielded Manvendra, alleged that the BJP “rules by fear”, and that is “overseen by (CM Raje’s son) Dushyant (Singh)”. So people here, Yadav said, are scared to vote for anyone other than Raje, or speak ill against the BJP. He took a few names and claimed that their government contracts were terminated “merely for voicing an opinion”.

While a few women sitting by a bylane, separating pebbles from wheat grains they received from the ration shop, rued that LPG cylinders cost nearly Rs 1,000 while their husbands’ incomes have remained static, Tarun Gupta, 22, who runs a general store, said, “We have witnessed a one-sided rule all these years.”

There still may be a fight — electorally — in Jhalrapatan, it seems.