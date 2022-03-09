Rajpura (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Rajpura (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Rajpura Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Hardial Singh. The Rajpura seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Rajpura ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

rajpura Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avtar Singh Harpalpur Lok Insaaf Party 0 5th Pass 71 Rs 2,42,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Charanjit Singh Brar SAD 3 Graduate 52 Rs 3,17,55,860 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 39,77,708 ~ 39 Lacs+ Dr. Bhai Paramjit Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 1,26,55,593 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gursewak Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 1,38,398 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardial Singh Kamboj INC 0 Graduate 63 Rs 4,05,32,381 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,20,471 ~ 6 Lacs+ Harinder Singh IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 5,785 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Kumar Jagga BJP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,59,79,593 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 25,26,882 ~ 25 Lacs+ Jagjit Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 4,28,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neena Mittal AAP 1 Graduate 50 Rs 9,89,76,869 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 2,87,11,653 ~ 2 Crore+ Parveen Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Rajpura Election Result 2017

rajpura Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hardial Singh INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 3,10,40,406 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,47,530 ~ 34 Lacs+ Ashutosh Joshi AAP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 7,26,84,529 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,03,146 ~ 1 Crore+ Dalbir Singh IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjit Singh Grewal BJP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 3,24,65,548 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,982 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jagdish Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,83,33,301 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,54,537 ~ 21 Lacs+ Mahesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 1,54,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nirmaljit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 46,98,493 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 58,63,553 ~ 58 Lacs+ Rajinder Kumar Aapna Punjab Party 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 3,57,421 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ravinder Jain BSP 1 8th Pass 47 Rs 3,68,74,376 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,24,298 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sher Singh Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 16,06,91,040 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 41,64,408 ~ 41 Lacs+ Sobha Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Rajpura Election Result 2012

rajpura Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hardial Singh INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 4,92,01,372 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 27,09,235 ~ 27 Lacs+ Balwinder Kaur Cheema IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,30,08,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,08,454 ~ 6 Lacs+ Darshan Singh Bakhshiwala IND 0 Not Given 50 Rs 6,45,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjeet Singh BSP 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lahori Singh BRSP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahinder Signh Kamboj IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 83,63,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neeru Chaudhary PPOP 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 1,61,54,974 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Khurana BJP 2 12th Pass 58 Rs 5,27,18,912 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 34,69,887 ~ 34 Lacs+ Rajinder Kumar Rana IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 8,33,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranbir Singh Harpalpur SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 41,50,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 2,16,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ranjan Kumar Hans SHS 0 Graduate 39 Rs 62,03,377 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 16,72,697 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sandeepa Kamboj IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 70,72,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Rajpura Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Rajpura Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Rajpura Assembly is also given here.